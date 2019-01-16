ARCADIA (3TV/CBS 5) - People living in an Arcadia neighborhood near 47th Street and Thomas Road spoke out Wednesday after they say shady activity at an area motel is bringing more crime to their neighborhood.
At a community meeting held at Papago School Wednesday night, neighbors, community leaders and business owners were able to address their concerns with the Motel 6 owners and management team.
"Unfortunately, we wish the situation would have never happened in the first place," said Linda Porter, owner of the insurance agency across the street from the Motel 6.
The management team apologized to the community and walked them through what they are planning to do over the next six months to improve the motel. For starters, they have cut ties with the Motel 6 franchise. They have now entered into an agreement with Choice Hotels to make it a Quality Inn. They will also require ID and credit cards along with a $50 deposit at check-in. The motel will also go through a million-dollar renovation and have security onsite.
Some feel it's a step in the right direction while others still have concerns.
"I feel very positive about the tone of the meeting and positive about the new management," said Porter
"I'm not sure. They plan on doing these things long term but I don't know if I believe them, only time will tell. We are going to have to keep pressuring them and checking in on them," said Amanda Goossen who lives in the neighborhood.
Police have issued an abatement warning to the owners and are working with them to help clean up the property.
Amanda Goossen sounds like a real busybody. What more do they want? They're upgrading the hotel and adding new security measures. These people in Arcadia don't know what real problems are.
