Phoenix woman's survival called "a true miracle"

A Phoenix couple was headed out for a hike one morning this spring, when the wife suddenly dropped to the ground.

Tina Hines had previously been a picture of perfect health, working out regularly and eating healthy. Her husband Brian said it just didn’t make sense that her heart would stop beating.

"Her eyes didn’t close, and they were rolled back in her head. She was purple and not making any noise or breathing," said Brian Hines.

Brian was able to bring Tina back to life using CPR, but her heart soon stopped again. Paramedics arrived and brought her back again, only to watch her code—her heart stopping—three more times. She was brought back a total of five times, and during that time, Tina says she saw heaven.

"It was so real, the colors were so vibrant," said Tina. She says she saw black gates and Jesus standing in front of them, with a bright yellow glow behind him.

When she came to, Tina motioned for a piece of paper and pen and wrote the words "It’s real."

A few weeks after Tina was released from the hospital, she and Brian went to thank both the 911 operator from that day, along with the firefighters and paramedics who helped save Tina’s life. Brian and Tina both cried as they hugged the men and women who helped save her life.

"We ended up shocking her three times on scene and two en route," said one Phoenix firefighter. "I’ve never shocked anyone five times."

"It’s one of those calls that none of us will ever forget," said another rescuer. "I was a witness to a miracle is the way I look at it."

Tina is doing well today. She now has a defibrillator and pacemaker, which they pray will prevent any future heart events like this.

