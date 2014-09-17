  • 3 On Your SideMore>>

    Car buying tips to help save you money

    Car buying tips to help save you money

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:34:35 GMT
    If you're in the market for a new ride, there are things to consider before signing on the dotted line. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)If you're in the market for a new ride, there are things to consider before signing on the dotted line. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The 4th of July is just around the corner, and with that you'll likely hear about special incentives to get you behind the wheel of a new car.

    Desert Hills homeowners targeted by 'handyman'

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-06-23 13:43:16 GMT
    After paying an unknown handyman $400, he never returned to start the job and that infuriated Linda and Mike Coleman. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)After paying an unknown handyman $400, he never returned to start the job and that infuriated Linda and Mike Coleman. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Linda Coleman says when she was trimming her trees recently, the strangest thing happened. A guy showed up out of the blue claiming to be a handyman and he was needing some work.

    Save money by cleaning your mattress

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:52:45 GMT

    In order to protect your investment, you should give your mattress a good cleaning

  • Hong Kong: How a 'barren rock' became an Asian powerhouse

    (MEREDITH Image)(MEREDITH Image)

    The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade." 

  • Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards

    runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

  • Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker

    (Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida.(Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida.

    Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. 

  • ATTENTION SHUTTERBUGS!

    Best monsoon photo of 2017 will win $500 Visa gift card!

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:54:20 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Not only do we want to share some of the best monsoon photos with Arizona’s Family, we’ve teamed up with Flood Control District of Maricopa County to offer a prize for the most amazing monsoon 2017 photo – a $500 Visa gift card.

  • Photos: Worst Arizona wildfires

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:39:19 GMT
    Arizona has seen its fair share of devastating wildfires. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Arizona has seen its fair share of devastating wildfires. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years.

  • The latest Maricopa mugs

  • 3TV's Surprise Squad

    The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad makes its way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what the team will be doing when they get there.

  • CBS 5's Pay It Forward

    We give a viewer $500 and they have just 60 minutes to give the money away to someone who needs a little boost in life. You can nominate a deserving person and pay it forward!

  • Your Life Arizona

    Your Life Arizona is 3TV's lifestyle show that features tips on better living, your health and your family, as well as fashion ideas from local boutiques and recipes from Arizona chefs.

