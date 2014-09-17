Excessive Heat WARNING in effect for:
Aguila Valley, AZ
Grand Canyon Country, AZ
Kofa, AZ
Marble and Glen Canyons, AZ
Northwest Pinal County, AZ
Northwest Plateau, AZ
Parker Valley, AZ
San Carlos, AZ
Superior, AZ
Tonto Basin, AZ
Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, AZ
Fire Weather WARNING in effect for:
Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, AZ
Heat ADVISORY in effect for:
Mazatzal Mountains, AZ
Pinal/Superstition Mountains, AZ
-
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
A man who allegedly aimed a gun at police in north Phoenix Sunday morning is dead.
-
Body of man recovered from Tempe Town Lake
The body of an adult man has been pulled from Tempe Town Lake. A "drowning" call came out on the police scanners around 7 p.m, Saturday.
-
Phoenix fire crews respond to reported fire in Biltmore-area high rise
Some residents of a Biltmore-area high rise were evacuated Saturday night after a fire was reported in their building. Phoenix fire crews responded to the reported fire shortly after 6:30 p.m.
-
Authorities: 2 elderly people found dead in Apache Junction, possibly related to heat
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two elderly people in Apache Junction that could be related to heat.
-
Suspect killed, officer injured in Phoenix shooting
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix police Friday night.
-
Family’s investigation exonerates loved one killed in Phoenix crash
update
A Valley family has spent nearly a year on an investigation in an effort to clear the name of a loved one killed in car crash, and police say they’ve done it.
-
Phoenix Rising: Keep the game hot but keep the fans cool
The heat isn't stopping Arizona's newest sports team from taking the field this weekend, and it's not keeping the fans away! But our soccer team, the Phoenix Rising, is making some adjustments.
-
1 driver dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
One driver is dead and one is in extremely critical condition after two SUVs collided Saturday morning near 75th Avenue and Crittenden Lane in Phoenix.
-
Goodwin Fire burning S. of Prescott; some evacuations ordered
A new brush fire burning 14 miles south of Prescott has already scorched about 1000 acres.
-
Red, white and blue celebrations light up the Valley
Are you ready to paint the town red (white and blue?) The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year, so there are star-spangled celebrations leading up to the holiday and on the holiday itself. Here's a list of some of the Independence Day festivities around town.
-
Police search for 2 burglary suspects caught on camera in Surprise
Police were asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of breaking into a home in Surprise.
-
ADOT: Stretches of I-17 in Phoenix to close overnight starting June 26
Stretches of northbound Interstate 17 in the Phoenix area will be closed over several nights June 26, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
-
2017 officer-involved shootings
Get links to stories about officer-involved shootings in the Valley and statewide.
-
Scottsdale PD: Suspects stole cash, credit cards from car inside garage
Police were asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing several items from a car in Scottsdale.
-
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Are DPS officials getting a free pass?
Claims of deception, discrimination, forgery and claims top DPS officials are getting a free pass while rank and file officers are losing their jobs.What obligation does the state have to figure out who is lying here? Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.
-
Monday @ 7 p.m. on CBS 5: CBS 5 Investigates The Phantom Killer
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging right now. Morgan Loew has the story from the beginning -- Monday at 7 p.m. on CBS 5.
-
High police and fire pension rates send lawmakers scrambling
A group of Arizona House lawmakers is launching an effort aimed at cutting the soaring costs to communities of police and fire pensions, with its leader warning that cities could end up declaring bankruptcy if legislators fail to act.
-
Despite searing desert heat, Uptown Farmers Market finds a way to thrive
Shopping at an open-air farmers market in Phoenix during the scorching summer months can be a tough sell. This is why Uptown Farmers Market is taking their fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods and everything in between, indoors.
-
Analysis: Arizona mostly cut politics from drawing districts
An effort by Arizona voters to take politics out of the once-a-decade process of redrawing the political lines for U.S. House seats appears to have largely succeeded, based on an analysis of district inequities across the nation.
-
One man hospitalized after shooting in Guadalupe
One man is seriously injured after a shooting outside a fire station in Guadalupe. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle San Angelo in reference to a shooting Sunday morning.
-
Relief from excessive heat warnings is on its way
The end of an oppressive heat wave across Arizona is in sight as temperatures slowly drop in the coming days.
-
Money saving apps at your fingertips
Micro-saving and micro-investing apps are surging in popularity. We break down some of the more common ones you may have seen on your social media feeds.
-
Motorcyclist killed following multiple-vehicle crash on L-101 at US 60
Southbound Loop 101 at U.S. 60 has reopened following a deadly crash Saturday night, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.
-
Phoenix FD: 2nd Alarm fire contained at Phoenix antique mall
The Phoenix Fire Department along with several other fire agencies were able to contain a second alarm fire in an antique mall early Sunday morning.
-
No injuries after train, car collide in Glendale
No one was hurt after a train collided with a vehicle in Glendale Saturday evening at Grand Ave. and 51st Ave.
-
Teen in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix
A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning in west Phoenix, police said.
-
Splash into the world of dolphins
dolphins
Dolphins are one the most intelligent marine mammals. They are part of the toothed whale family and are found worldwide.?
-
Arizona fire may have caused heat damage to telescope
A wildfire may have caused heat damage last weekend to one of the research telescopes northeast of Tucson on Mount Graham.
-
Phoenix pool forced to close after vandals poured paint into water
Despite this weekend's triple-digit heat, one public pool in Phoenix was forced to shut down for two days. That's because vandals targeted the pool and allegedly poured paint into the water.
-
Border patrol officers seize $829K worth of drugs
Border patrol officers at the Port of Nogales arrested two people and seized about $829,000 worth of methamphetamine, and heroin during separate incidents on Thursday.
-
'Evoke' system offers hope for those who suffer from chronic pain
There;s new hope for people who suffer from pain.
-
Fence fire takes down power lines, causes outage
A Phoenix neighborhood is without power after a fence fire damaged power lines in the area near 19th Ave. and Bethany Home road.
-
Search and rescue missions increase in northern Arizona
Authorities have seen a big increase in search and rescue missions in northern Arizona, driven by a surge in popularity of outdoor recreation areas.
-
Prop 206 has business scrambling to pay for it
Big changes for business owners on the way as prop 206 goes into effect July 1. The new law putting more money in the pockets of employees but some say it could force some businesses to close their doors.
-
Civil War replica cannon stolen in Tucson
A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.
-
Toddler found abandoned after mom arrested for prostitution in Glendale
An 18-month-old toddler was found left alone in an apartment after the mother was arrested for prostitution in Glendale on Wednesday.
-
Scottsdale police serve search warrant for drugs
Police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office delivered a search warrant Friday night to a home in Scottsdale.
-
Victim fights off armed suspects in attempted robbery in Phoenix
A victim was able to fight off three suspects in an attempted armed robbery in Phoenix early this month.
-
Blowing dust closes I-10 in southeastern Arizona
The Arizona Department of Transportation reported on Saturday morning that Interstate 10 in southeastern Arizona will be closed due to strong winds and blowing dust in New Mexico.
-
Heading to a pool? Follow these safety tips for a safe swim
Summer is here and many children will head to the pools to beat the heat.
-
Weekend brings record heat to Phoenix again
After a brief drop in temperatures, near record-heat is expected again Saturday for the Phoenix area.
-
Fire crews battling house fire near Hayden and Indian Bend
A house fire in Scottsdale has firefighters from multiple cities battling the blaze in the midday heat.Scottsdale Fire Dept. spokesman John Whitney IV said the attic fire was reported at a home near Hayden and Indian Bend roads just before 2 p.m. Friday.
-
In photos: Mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.
-
3 men arrested after underage prostitution sting
Three men were arrested for allegedly seeking sex from underage prostitutes in Yavapai County, according to a news release.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Police search for 2 burglary suspects caught on camera in Surprise
Police search for 2 burglary suspects caught on camera in Surprise
Police were asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of breaking into a home in Surprise.More >
Police were asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of breaking into a home in Surprise.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Are DPS officials getting a free pass?
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Are DPS officials getting a free pass?
Claims of deception, discrimination, forgery and claims top DPS officials are getting a free pass while rank and file officers are losing their jobs.What obligation does the state have to figure out who is lying here? Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Claims of deception, discrimination, forgery and claims top DPS officials are getting a free pass while rank and file officers are losing their jobs.What obligation does the state have to figure out who is lying here? Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Monday @ 7 p.m. on CBS 5: CBS 5 Investigates The Phantom Killer
Monday @ 7 p.m. on CBS 5: CBS 5 Investigates The Phantom Killer
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging right now. Morgan Loew has the story from the beginning -- Monday at 7 p.m. on CBS 5.More >
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging right now. Morgan Loew has the story from the beginning -- Monday at 7 p.m. on CBS 5.More >
Winslow man arrested for allegedly killing 3-year-old girl
Winslow man arrested for allegedly killing 3-year-old girl
A Navajo County man was taken to jail after he killed a 3-year-old girl, police said.More >
A Navajo County man was taken to jail after he killed a 3-year-old girl, police said.More >
Body of man recovered from Tempe Town Lake
Body of man recovered from Tempe Town Lake
The body of an adult man has been pulled from Tempe Town Lake. A "drowning" call came out on the police scanners around 7 p.m, Saturday.More >
The body of an adult man has been pulled from Tempe Town Lake. A "drowning" call came out on the police scanners around 7 p.m, Saturday.More >
Phoenix Rising: Keep the game hot but keep the fans cool
Phoenix Rising: Keep the game hot but keep the fans cool
The heat isn't stopping Arizona's newest sports team from taking the field this weekend, and it's not keeping the fans away! But our soccer team, the Phoenix Rising, is making some adjustments.More >
The heat isn't stopping Arizona's newest sports team from taking the field this weekend, and it's not keeping the fans away! But our soccer team, the Phoenix Rising, is making some adjustments.More >
Peoria PD: Elderly woman dies of apparent heat exhaustion
Peoria PD: Elderly woman dies of apparent heat exhaustion
An elderly woman with Alzheimer's died Thursday afternoon after she left a care facility in Peoria, police said.More >
An elderly woman with Alzheimer's died Thursday afternoon after she left a care facility in Peoria, police said.More >
Glendale father grieves baby daughter allegedly smothered by mother
Glendale father grieves baby daughter allegedly smothered by mother
The father of a 6-month-old Glendale baby who police believe died at the hands of her mother said he knew his fiancé suffered from depression and other issues, but never believed it could lead to the death of one of their children.More >
The father of a 6-month-old Glendale baby who police believe died at the hands of her mother said he knew his fiancé suffered from depression and other issues, but never believed it could lead to the death of one of their children.More >
Pint-sized pals: a kindergarten 'love' story
Pint-sized pals: a kindergarten 'love' story
Kindergarten is everyone's very first official school year. And for some of us, it's the first time we experience our "first love." That was the case for a Chandler boy named Gabe Trezza.More >
Kindergarten is everyone's very first official school year. And for some of us, it's the first time we experience our "first love." That was the case for a Chandler boy named Gabe Trezza.More >
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio to face day of reckoning in court
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio to face day of reckoning in court
The political career of Joe Arpaio ended last year. Now, the 85-year-old who called himself America's toughest sheriff will face his day of reckoning in court for defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.More >
The political career of Joe Arpaio ended last year. Now, the 85-year-old who called himself America's toughest sheriff will face his day of reckoning in court for defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.More >
Only on CBS 5More>>
-
Dirty Dining June 23rd: Valley restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining June 23rd: Valley restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Be a Summer Action Hero!
Be a Summer Action Hero!
CBS 5’s Pay It Forward campaign is teaming with Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza to help Arizona’s most vulnerable.More >
CBS 5’s Pay It Forward campaign is teaming with Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza to help Arizona’s most vulnerable.More >
The 'sorry we missed you' scam
The 'sorry we missed you' scamIf you're a new homeowner, you may be confused about a strange notice you just found on your door. CBS 5 Advocate Dave Cherry is getting you answers to this mystery in tonight's scam alert. (Wednesday, June 21, 2017)More >
Talk to APS before choosing a solar contractor
Talk to APS before choosing a solar contractor
One option may require expensive work before solar contractor can proceed.More >
One option may require expensive work before solar contractor can proceed.More >
Dirty Dining June 16th: Worst offenders showing signs of improvement
Dirty Dining June 16th: Worst offenders showing signs of improvement
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Cyanide traps pose danger to wildlife, pets and people
Cyanide traps pose danger to wildlife, pets and people
The USDA offered new guidelines for using cyanide traps in the wild, in response to growing criticism from environmentalists and the public.More >
The USDA offered new guidelines for using cyanide traps in the wild, in response to growing criticism from environmentalists and the public.More >
Family forced to leave home over fiberglass mattress cover
Family forced to leave home over fiberglass mattress cover
Mom says puncture in cover led to fiberglass shards spreading throughout the house.More >
Mom says puncture in cover led to fiberglass shards spreading throughout house.More >
Free servicing is key component when renting an A/C system
Free servicing is key component when renting an A/C system
Renting is a viable option but know a third party may provide services.More >
Renting is a viable option but know a third party may provide services.More >
Include installation setup in contract when ordering blinds
Include installation setup in contract when ordering blinds
The technology you're expecting to operate the blinds may be changed.More >
The technology you're expecting to operate the blinds may be changed.More >
CBS 5 Advocate
Fight to pay nothing upfront for health club free trials
Fight to pay nothing upfront for health club free trials
A Tolleson woman says she's learned a good lesson about health club free trial offers and ways to avoid having to wait for possible refunds.More >
A Tolleson woman says she's learned a good lesson about health club free trial offers and ways to avoid having to wait for possible refunds.More >
3 On Your SideMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Car buying tips to help save you money
Car buying tips to help save you money
The 4th of July is just around the corner, and with that you'll likely hear about special incentives to get you behind the wheel of a new car.More >
The 4th of July is just around the corner, and with that you'll likely hear about special incentives to get you behind the wheel of a new car.More >
3 On Your Side
Desert Hills homeowners targeted by 'handyman'
Desert Hills homeowners targeted by 'handyman'
Linda Coleman says when she was trimming her trees recently, the strangest thing happened. A guy showed up out of the blue claiming to be a handyman and he was needing some work.More >
Linda Coleman says when she was trimming her trees recently, the strangest thing happened. A guy showed up out of the blue claiming to be a handyman and he was needing some work.More >
3 On Your Side
Save money by cleaning your mattress
Save money by cleaning your mattress
In order to protect your investment, you should give your mattress a good cleaningMore >
In order to protect your investment, you should give your mattress a good cleaningMore >
3 On Your Side
Keep your private information safe when paying bills by phone
Keep your private information safe when paying bills by phone
It may be getting easier to use your phone to make purchases these days but it's also getting easier for hackers to get to your private information.More >
It may be getting easier to use your phone to make purchases these days but it's also getting easier for hackers to get to your private information.More >
3 On Your Side
How to save money on groceries
How to save money on groceries
Buying groceries is probably one of the most expensive things in your family budget. But there are some things you can do to keep you from getting sticker shock at the cash register.More >
Buying groceries is probably one of the most expensive things in your family budget. But there are some things you can do to keep you from getting sticker shock at the cash register.More >
3 On Your Side
Your passport may not be valid
Your passport may not be valid
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman says car wash damaged her car
Glendale woman says car wash damaged her car
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage.More >
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage.More >
3 On Your Side
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Companies develop 'hi-tech' deals for consumers
Companies develop 'hi-tech' deals for consumers
Some big-name companies are using computer-driven, “artificial intelligence” algorithms to crunch a whole lot of data and figure out how much to charge you at checkout.More >
Some big-name companies are using computer-driven, “artificial intelligence” algorithms to crunch a whole lot of data and figure out how much to charge you at checkout.More >
Editors' PicksMore>>
-
Family still searching for clues in disappearance of missing Upstate man
Family still searching for clues in disappearance of missing Upstate man
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
People are using Coca-Cola to tan and it’s dangerous
People are using Coca-Cola to tan and it’s dangerous
Consumers are forgoing traditional tanning lotion this year for something a bit more odd and a lot more dangerous: a can of Coca-Cola.More >
Consumers are forgoing traditional tanning lotion this year for something a bit more odd and a lot more dangerous: a can of Coca-Cola.More >
12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congregation
12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congregation
Savannah, 12, made a decision this January; she was going to come out as lesbian at her Mormon Church. Nothing was going to stop her.More >
Savannah, 12, made a decision this January; she was going to come out as lesbian at her Mormon Church. Nothing was going to stop her.More >
Homeowner restrains intruder with duct tape until police show up
Homeowner restrains intruder with duct tape until police show up
A New Mexico homeowner caught a burglar breaking into his home and, with the help of a neighbor, restrained the suspect with duct tape until police arrived.More >
A New Mexico homeowner caught a burglar breaking into his home and, with the help of a neighbor, restrained the suspect with duct tape until police arrived.More >
2 inmates accused in fatal shooting of corrections officers caught in Tennessee
2 inmates accused in fatal shooting of corrections officers caught in Tennessee
A multi-state manhunt is over after two Baldwin State Prison inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers on board a transport bus were apprehended in Tennessee.More >
A multi-state manhunt is over after two Baldwin State Prison inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers on board a transport bus were apprehended in Tennessee.More >
Cat lovers house for sale in eastern Arizona
Cat lovers house for sale in eastern Arizona
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.More >
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.More >
Fifth possible death from fake Percocet pills
Fifth possible death from fake Percocet pills
State health officials said a death Sunday could possibly be the fifth death related to fake Percocet pills in central Georgia.More >
State health officials said a death Sunday could possibly be the fifth death related to fake Percocet pills in central Georgia.More >
Police: Mother arrested after leaving 1-year-old in car while she shopped in Dollar Tree
Police: Mother arrested after leaving 1-year-old in car while she shopped in Dollar Tree
Union police arrested a Whitmire woman Friday night after officers said she left a one-year-old child in a car while she shopped in Dollar Tree.More >
Union police arrested a Whitmire woman Friday night after officers said she left a one-year-old child in a car while she shopped in Dollar Tree.More >
17-year-old killed, 39 injured after bus crash in Fulton County
17-year-old killed, 39 injured after bus crash in Fulton County
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
Man arrested in connection with 'suspicious device' incident at Hollywood Transit Center
Man arrested in connection with 'suspicious device' incident at Hollywood Transit Center
Two weeks after two men were stabbed and killed at the Hollywood Transit Center, the bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious device that again led to evacuations in the area.More >
Two weeks after two men were stabbed and killed at the Hollywood Transit Center, the bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious device that again led to evacuations in the area.More >
Good Morning AZMore>>
-
Home Depot Debbie: Tint your windows
Home Depot Debbie: Tint your windows
Home Depot Debbie demonstrates DIY tinting for your home windows.More >
Home Depot Debbie demonstrates DIY tinting for your home windows.More >
Nailed It with Home Depot Debbie: Make your own sun screens
Nailed It with Home Depot Debbie: Make your own sun screens
Home Depot Debbie demonstrates how to make your own sunscreens for your home.More >
Home Depot Debbie demonstrates how to make your own sunscreens for your home.More >
Chef Dad - Chocolate French toast
Chef Dad - Chocolate French toast
Chef Dad teaches us how to make chocolate French toastMore >
Chef Dad teaches us how to make chocolate French toastMore >
Sunday Sweetheart with Arizona Humane Society
Sunday Sweetheart with Arizona Humane Society
This week's Sunday Sweetheart is Ren, an 11-week-old playful orange tabby cat who loves to purr. Ren is comfortable with everyone from kids to adults to dogs. He is available starting today at the Arizona Humane Society Sunnyslope Campus. Call 602-997-7585 for more information.More >
This week's Sunday Sweetheart is Ren, an 11-week-old playful orange tabby cat who loves to purr. Ren is comfortable with everyone from kids to adults to dogs. He is available starting today at the Arizona Humane Society Sunnyslope Campus. Call 602-997-7585 for more information.More >
Home Depot Debbie - Make your own sun screens
Home Depot Debbie - Make your own sun screens
Home Depot Debbie demonstrates how to make your own sun screens for your homeMore >
Home Depot Debbie demonstrates how to make your own sun screens for your homeMore >
How to look cool when it's hot
How to look cool when it's hot
Shannon Campbell tells us how to look cool in the hot weatherMore >
Shannon Campbell tells us how to look cool in the hot weatherMore >
Car of the Week
Car of the Week
Wally Cahill brings us the Car of the Week: 2017 Chevy Malibu 2LZ - MSRP: $30,975More >
Wally Cahill brings us the Car of the Week: 2017 Chevy Malibu 2LZ - MSRP: $30,975More >
Chef Dad answers cooking questions
Chef Dad answers cooking questions
Chef Dad answers your cooking questions. Email questions to questions@chefdad.comMore >
Chef Dad answers your cooking questions. Email questions to questions@chefdad.comMore >
Mobile Doggie Workouts
Mobile Doggie Workouts
David Lopez of Run Buddy Mobile demonstrates his mobile doggie workout truck so your pups can get some exercise without worrying about the heat.More >
David Lopez of Run Buddy Mobile demonstrates his mobile doggie workout truck so your pups can get some exercise without worrying about the heat.More >
Health Watch with Dr. Art Mollen - Migraines
Health Watch with Dr. Art Mollen - Migraines
Dr. Art Mollen talks about triggers and treatments for migraines.More >
Dr. Art Mollen talks about triggers and treatments for migraines.More >
US & World NewsMore>>
-
Hong Kong: How a 'barren rock' became an Asian powerhouse
Hong Kong: How a 'barren rock' became an Asian powerhouse
The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."More >
The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."More >
Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards
Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards
Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."More >
Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."More >
Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker
Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >
On tour: Facebook founder visits mid-America
On tour: Facebook founder visits mid-America
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific's railyard in central Nebraska. Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.More >
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific's railyard in central Nebraska. Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.More >
Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul
Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul
Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."More >
Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."More >
Tourist boat sinks near Colombian city
Tourist boat sinks near Colombian city
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >
Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some
Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some
Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events that took both celebratory and political tones, the latter a reaction to what some see as new threats to gay rights in the Trump era.More >
Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events that took both celebratory and political tones, the latter a reaction to what some see as new threats to gay rights in the Trump era.More >
Eid al-Fitr: What you need to know
Eid al-Fitr: What you need to know
More than one billion Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, as the month-long Ramadan fast ends and the festivities begin.More >
More than one billion Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, as the month-long Ramadan fast ends and the festivities begin.More >
Over 150 killed in Pakistan tanker fire
Over 150 killed in Pakistan tanker fire
An announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak sent scores of villagers racing to the scene to gather spilled fuel.More >
An announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak sent scores of villagers racing to the scene to gather spilled fuel.More >
Pilot urges passengers to pray as 'technical issue' forces turnaround
Pilot urges passengers to pray as 'technical issue' forces turnaround
An AirAsia X flight was forced to turn back Sunday after the aircraft began shaking due to what the airline called a "technical issue."More >
An AirAsia X flight was forced to turn back Sunday after the aircraft began shaking due to what the airline called a "technical issue."More >
azfamily FeaturesMore>>
ATTENTION SHUTTERBUGS!
Best monsoon photo of 2017 will win $500 Visa gift card!
Best monsoon photo of 2017 will win $500 Visa gift card!
Not only do we want to share some of the best monsoon photos with Arizona’s Family, we’ve teamed up with Flood Control District of Maricopa County to offer a prize for the most amazing monsoon 2017 photo – a $500 Visa gift card.More >
Not only do we want to share some of the best monsoon photos with Arizona’s Family, we’ve teamed up with Flood Control District of Maricopa County to offer a prize for the most amazing monsoon 2017 photo – a $500 Visa gift card.More >
Photos: Worst Arizona wildfires
Photos: Worst Arizona wildfires
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years.More >
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years.More >
The latest Maricopa mugs
The latest Maricopa mugs
Special SectionsMore>>
-
3TV's Surprise Squad
3TV's Surprise Squad
The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad makes its way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what the team will be doing when they get there.More >
The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad makes its way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what the team will be doing when they get there.More >
CBS 5's Pay It Forward
CBS 5's Pay It Forward
We give a viewer $500 and they have just 60 minutes to give the money away to someone who needs a little boost in life. You can nominate a deserving person and pay it forward!More >
We give a viewer $500 and they have just 60 minutes to give the money away to someone who needs a little boost in life. You can nominate a deserving person and pay it forward!More >
Your Life Arizona
Your Life Arizona
Your Life Arizona is 3TV's lifestyle show that features tips on better living, your health and your family, as well as fashion ideas from local boutiques and recipes from Arizona chefs.More >
Your Life Arizona is 3TV's lifestyle show that features tips on better living, your health and your family, as well as fashion ideas from local boutiques and recipes from Arizona chefs.More >
HotFeature - The Doctors
The Doctors on 3TV
HotFeature - Bruce Haffner
Penguin Air Newschopper
Watch 3TV & CBS 5 Newscasts
Watch 3TV & CBS 5 Newscasts
Newscast livestreams of 3TV & CBS 5 are available via any smartphone. Click here for details.More >
Newscast livestreams of 3TV & CBS 5 are available via any smartphone. Click here for details.More >
Featured slideshowsMore>>
2017 officer-involved shootings
2017 officer-involved shootings
Get links to stories about officer-involved shootings in the Valley and statewide.More >
Get links to stories about officer-involved shootings in the Valley and statewide.More >
In photos: Mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog
In photos: Mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More >
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 4
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
SLIDESHOW: How to survive Arizona heat: Carry umbrellas, wear gloves and hunt shade
SLIDESHOW: How to survive Arizona heat: Carry umbrellas, wear gloves and hunt shade
As record heat continued to plague the Phoenix area, Tempe residents and workers found ways to survive triple-digit temperatures.More >
As record heat continued to plague the Phoenix area, Tempe residents and workers found ways to survive triple-digit temperatures.More >
SLIDESHOW: Brush fire burns near I-17 in far north Phoenix
SLIDESHOW: Brush fire burns near I-17 in far north Phoenix
A brush fire erupted in north Phoenix on Thursday and dozens of crews were called out to fight it.More >
A brush fire erupted in north Phoenix on Thursday and dozens of crews were called out to fight it.More >
SLIDESHOW: Rollero Family Skating Center roof collapse
SLIDESHOW: Rollero Family Skating Center roof collapse
The roof at Rollero Skate Rink partially collapsed on Wednesday night, causing a natural gas link, firefighters said. Crews were called out to the rink near 75th Avenue and Indian School around 9 p.m.More >
The roof at Rollero Skate Rink partially collapsed on Wednesday night, causing a natural gas link, firefighters said. Crews were called out to the rink near 75th Avenue and Indian School around 9 p.m.More >