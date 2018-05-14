Cardinals rookie Christian Kirk arrested for criminal damage

Former Saguaro High School star and recently-drafted Arizona Cardinal Christian Kirk was arrested while leaving the Waste Management Open for throwing rocks at cars, police said.

The arrest was made public on Monday but the arrest happened on Feb. 3 in Scottsdale.

According to police, Kirk and a friend, identified as Carter McCarthy, were seen outside of the golf tournament throwing rocks and hit a car's window around 11:30 p.m.

Kirk has been charged with criminal damage. Police said both were intoxicated.

The Arizona Cardinals said they knew about the incident before drafting him in 47th overall.

"We spoke with Christian about it at length and also looked into it independently. Our understanding is that the process will be resolved in the near future but while it remains an active legal matter, we won’t comment further," the franchise said in a statement.

"Getting that call was the best feeling in the world," Kirk said earlier this month about getting drafted by the team he rooted for growing up.

Kirk just finished participating in rookie minicamp during the weekend.

