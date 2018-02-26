Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church

A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Ismaiel Damian made the threat against the North Valley Romanian Pentecostal Church.

The church is on Happy Valley Roads, between 19th Avenue and Seventh Street.

This investigation began on Feb.19 when authorities received a Facebook post in Romanian.

References were made to a Pentecostal church, although with no direct threats, there were concerning statements that led the detectives to look into his background.

A witness was able to translate a telephone conversation being held over a speakerphone from Romanian into English.

During this conversation, Damian allegedly indicated that he was planning on entering the church to shoot and kill many people with his machine gun.

Detectives monitored Damian until he was leaving for the church and took him into custody.

They found a gun in his car.

Damian was taken into custody and booked into the 4th Avenue Jail for misdemeanor use of an electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass.

