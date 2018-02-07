Phoenix police association says detectives overworked, understaffed

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said Phoenix detectives are doing more work with fewer people. They recently published year-end statistics for the Property Crimes Bureau on their website. PLEA said they saw a 6.5 percent increase in the number of cases and a 13.5 percent decrease in the number of detectives.

"I'm just trying to get more guys on the street," said PLEA President Ken Crane. He points to one of Police Chief Jeri Williams' first orders of business: reassigning officers, sergeants and detectives to patrol.

"It was a 'Rob Peter to pay Paul scam,' because now we have more cops out there, we're generating more reports, where do those reports go? They have to go to those detective details that have been skeletonized," Crane said.

Since then, Crane said detectives have had to prioritize.

"This ones hot, it has to be worked, this ones going to the back burner," he said.

"It concerns me as a citizen, it concerns me we have victims that are out there that need this help, they should be our number one priority," said Phoenix Councilman Sal Diccicio. The Phoenix City Council just approved another $150,000 for marketing to help the police department fill 189 positions to get to 3,125.

"It's still not going to be enough," Diccicio said.

"3125 is 260 fewer than we had in 2008 at the start of the economic downturn," Crane said. "You're going to tell me, in 10 years, the city hasn't expanded?We haven't had economic growth or population growth?" Crane asked.

A spokesperson for the city manager sent us the following statement:

The Phoenix City Council has committed significant resources to grow our police force to 3,125 officers, almost 200 more than we have today and over 300 more than we had a few years ago.

As of January 19, there are 2,936 officers, including 110 recruits. On average, there are close to 100 recruits in the academy continuously.

The largest share of Phoenix’s general fund budget, about 44%, is currently dedicated only to the police department to provide service to residents and to keep our community safe.

We have a talented police force and are in full hiring mode to find more officers who want to work for one of the best police departments in the country.

