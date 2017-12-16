Woman says neighbor's dogs attacked her outside her north Phoenix home

A north Phoenix woman is recovering from serious injuries after she says two dogs attacked her outside her home.

And we want to warn you that the injury photos are graphic.

Donna Faulkner, 53, was walking to her mailbox Wednesday afternoon when she said two of her neighbor’s pit bull mix dogs got out and bit her arm and calf.

"I have 16 staples in the back of my calf that we can see. And numerous ones on my arm; we can’t even count how many there are. There’s possibly nerve damage," said Faulkner, who lives south of the 101 and Cave Creek Road.

She said she didn't provoke them.

“It was like they snapped when I said go out in the yard,” said Faulkner, who doesn't know why the dogs bit her. “Just latched on and tore it all open.”

Faulkner’s adult daughter, Stephanie, who is 11 weeks pregnant, was in the driveway at the time and risked her own safety to come to the rescue.

“Before I knew it, she was screaming for me to help her, so I ran out there and did what I had to and got the dogs off of her,” said Stephanie Faulkner. “There was blood everywhere; there was blood on the gate, all over the ground.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.

"My mom’s never been too financially stable on her own," said Stephanie Faulkner. "Us [sic] kids can only do so much and now this has put her in a position that we don’t even know what to do."

"I need help. This is going to be tough for me for a long time. I don’t make a whole lot of money. I have a job that I won’t be able to go to for I don't know how long. It's going to be rough for a while," said Donna Faulkner.

Jose Santiago, the spokesman for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, confirmed the two dogs are pit bull mixes and are at the Mesa shelter location. He added that the owner is requesting both dogs be returned to him.

Depending on how they do at the shelter, they could be released by Saturday, Dec. 23, explained Santiago.

Faulkner hopes that doesn't happen. She said this isn't the first time the dogs had gotten out. She's afraid to go home and is worried the dogs could hurt her grandkids who visit often.

Phoenix police tell us animal control took custody of the dogs and it doesn’t appear like the owner is facing any charges. Police tell us they should have an update next week.

AZ Family tried reaching out to Donna Faulkner's neighbor, but didn’t get a response.

