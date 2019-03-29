PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A widower is devastated after losing his wife and some of her most precious belongings last month.
David Cobble said he hasn't seen her wedding band, cell phone and dentures since the night before she died of cancer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
"She was a fighter, 50 years with that woman, she was my world," Cobble said of his late-wife, Nelda.
Cobble said Nelda always wore her wedding band. It was precious to her.
[WATCH: Widower searches for wife's lost wedding ring]
"I don’t want to blame the funeral home, and I don’t want to blame the hospital," said Nelda's daughter, Jennifer Garcia. "I just want them to figure it out."
The hospital said the mortuary took Nelda's things when it moved her body, including a cell phone and dentures.
The hospital said a nurse taped the wedding band to Nelda's finger.
When Nelda's family picked up the items, they said the ring, cell phone and dentures weren't there.
The mortuary said it got the bags of belongings but never looked inside to check what items were inside it. It also said it never saw a ring or tape on Nelda's finger, but the mortuary's owner wants people to know no employee there would have taken Nelda's treasures.
"It's just frustrating," said Cobble. "I can’t sleep."
The mortuary said its driver never signed off on what items went with the body. In the future, the mortuary's owner wants there to be documentation of everything in the bags.
