Every election year, reporters and anchors all across the country report on issues and candidates.
Many times, political campaigns lift clips from those reports to reinforce the message they want to deliver, even if it means taking the clip out of context or only using a short portion of a larger story.
Journalists have no control over what is lifted or how it is presented as campaigns are protected under “fair use” laws. Seeing a journalist in a political ad does not equate to an endorsement.
It's important to clarify the journalists at Arizona’s Family do not endorse candidates.