Every election year, reporters and anchors all across the country report on issues and candidates.
Many times, political campaigns lift clips from those reports to reinforce whatever message they are delivering. Those clips are taken out of context and do not equate to an edorsement.
It's important to clarify our journalists never endorse candidates or take sides on any issues, even if you see someone from our team in one of those ads.
