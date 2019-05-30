ANAHEIM, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's the most anticipated new attraction ever for Disney - Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. It opens to the public May 31 and we will be there!
Imagineers have been working on the immersive land for nearly five years. The new land, which will resemble an out-of-the-way outpost on the planet Batuu, will feature two rides, four eateries, one space-themed cantina and five retail shops. And don't expect to see Mickey or Minnie walking around, rather storm troopers and droids.
Reservations are required to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge between May 31 and June 23, 2019.
Capacity for Disneyland Park, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and its experiences is limited. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable depending on guest demand and other factors.
MILLENIUM FALCON: SMUGGLER'S RUN
Take control of the fastest ship in the galaxy
Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight—and whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial.
The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you’ll face danger at every turn.
Will your mission succeed or fail? It’s up to you—find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon.
Get ready to punch it!
On-the-Job Training Provided
Never flown a starship before? Hondo Ohnaka is looking for discreet flight crews to deliver a backlog of hard-to-find items to particular clientele—no experience necessary!
MILLENIUM FALCON: SMUGGLER'S RUN CHESS ROOM
Visit the famous "chess room"
The famous “chess room” is one of several areas Disney guests will discover inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge before taking the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy.
DROID DEPOT
Assemble a custom Astromech unit
Visit a workshop stocked with stacks of parts, chips, manuals and other tech items useful for constructing your very own droid, one of the galaxy’s most indispensable sidekicks.
Pick from the popular BB-series or R-series unit, then begin designing, building and activating your droid. It’s an exciting interactive experience galactic travelers will never forget!
Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase pre-made and premium droids, model kits and accessories as well as a cool collection of unique, upcycled objects crafted from scrap parts.
Whether heading to the far corners of Wild Space or wandering around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, be sure to bring your personal droid—it’s the ultimate travel companion for all your Outer Rim adventures!
Please note: Custom Astromech units are not eligible with Annual Passholder discounts.
DOCKING BAY
Prepare your tastebuds for takeoff
Hungry travelers can fuel up on galactic grub at this local eatery.
At this restaurant housed in a working hangar bay, choose from a variety of dishes prepared with ingredients from across the galaxy—all of it delicious, but none of it familiar. Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs has docked a food freighter loaded with fresh supplies and he’s ready to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals alike with an array of exotic offerings. His planet-hopping travels allow him to prepare fare with unusual flavors that delight customers.
Once you’ve got your grub, sit inside the spacious hangar, or grab a table in the rustic outdoor seating area surrounded by the crumbling walls of the old marketplace.
RONTO ROASTERS
Roasted to perfection
Sink your teeth into a savory grilled sausage and roasted pork wrap at this exotic meat stall. As you wander the market, follow the intoxicating scent of grilled meat wafting through the air. Ronto Roasters is a favorite stop for crews prepping for their next mission.
Inside, spot the hanging podracer engine heating up a spit of meats. A pitmaster droid turns the mechanical spit, grilling a large side of ronto—a massive beast native to the planet Tatooine.
Enjoy your tasty treat with a specialty beverage while you explore the rest of the market.
