PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year thousands of Christmas Angel tags are taken from trees and never returned. Each year, as many as 5,000 tags are not picked from a tree. But you can help make Christmas special for all these Valley children.
Here’s how you can help these Forgotten Angels. First, donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Desert Botanical Garden or Phoenix Fire Station from November 19 - December 9. Or, you can drop off a toy during our one-day Forgotten Angel Toy Drive on Friday, December 11, at Chandler Fashion Center. More details below.
Forgotten Angel Donation Drop-Off Details
WHAT: New, Unwrapped Toys
WHEN: November 19 - December 9
WHERE: Any Phoenix Fire Station location or the Desert Botanical Garden
HOURS: Phoenix Fire (24/7) | Desert Botanical Garden 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
MAP: Phoenix Fire Station Locations
Forgotten Angel Toy Drive
WHAT: New, Unwrapped Toys
WHEN: Friday, December 11
TIME: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Chandler Fashion Center outside Food Court.
Christmas Angel Program
The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is part of the 35th annual Christmas Angel program brought to you by Arizona’s Family, the Salvation Army and America First Credit Union.
Here's what you can do to take part in the Christmas Angel program.
Stop by the Christmas Angel tree at one of 13 Arizona shopping malls. Take a tag off the tree. Find the gift. Then return it to the Salvation Army volunteers.