Buckets of sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend. Only noticeable change will be in the winds.
Breezes will kick up Sunday afternoon and they'll be strongest in northern Arizona.
A few changes coming our way this week, Monday and Tuesday will remain mostly sunny and warm with expected temperatures in the 80s.
By midweek a low pressure system will track down the coast of California before shifting east into Arizona.
This will bring cooler temperatures, a chance for showers and stronger winds.
Rain chances for most of the state begin Wednesday late day and continue through Thursday.
Right now, this storm doesn't look like it will have a ton of moisture to work with to make it a big rain or snow maker.
With the potential for light to moderate rain in the Valley, there's also a chance of isolated thunderstorms and small hail Thursday as the center of the low moves over the state.
Things will begin to dry out Friday and into the next weekend as temperatures will rebound into the 80s by next Sunday.