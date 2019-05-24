Holiday weekend starting off a bit warmer than what we've had the past few days. Temperatures will cool a bit for Sunday and Monday.
A cool front associated with an area of low pressure will bring a chance of scattered showers to Northern Arizona. The Valley should stay dry with temperatures cooling well below normal.
Strong winds will whip across Northern Arizona Sunday, with a Wind Advisory in place from 11am-6pm Sunday for gusts up 45 mph.
Chance of showers continues in Northern Arizona on Monday. After that, we’ll warm things up and by next weekend, look for highs near 100.
Have a safe holiday weekend.