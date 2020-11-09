After light overnight rain, the Valley will see clearing skies but a cool day ahead. We'll warm from the 50s this morning to the low 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Light snow continues for the high country during the morning hours. They've picked up around 2-4 inches across most areas overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for Northern Arizona and until 11 a.m. for Eastern Arizona.
Cool but dry weather can be expected the rest of the week ahead after today. Tomorrow morning and Wednesday morning will likely be our coldest mornings of the season across parts of the state. Temperatures will drop to the teens and twenties in the high country and to the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Valley.