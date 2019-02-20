Get ready for a major winter storm to impact the state over the next few days..
[THE LATEST: Weather alerts and video forecast]
Click here for your seven-day forecast
The snow will start late tonight in Northern Arizona and pick up early Thursday and continue through Friday night.
Snow amounts will be very impressive, with 20 to 30 inches of snow possible in places like Payson. Flagstaff could see 19 to 25 inches by the time we get to Friday night.
Avoid travel Thursday and Friday if possible in the mountains.
The Valley will see some rain, with totals around 1 inch. The rain will likely start early Thursday morning and continue throughout the day on Thursday. There's also a 60 percent chance for rain on Friday. Highs will only top out in the low 50s the next few days, and Thursday will be breezy with 15-25mph winds.
We should dry out for the weekend with more sunshine in the state.
Temps will climb to around 60 by Sunday.