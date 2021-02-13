A winter storm will move through Arizona later today and into Sunday.
It will produce gusty winds, potentially blowing dust over open desert land, high country snow, and a chance for a few raindrops in the Valley.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 6000 feet in the mountains of Arizona from 3 p.m. today through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Blowing snow from southwest wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph in the mountains will create treacherous driving conditions tonight through tomorrow morning.
Snowfall levels will bottom out near 4500 feet Sunday morning, with totals of 3 to 8 inches possible above 6000 feet.
Forecast totals include 2 to 4 inches for Flagstaff, 4 to 6 inches for Forest Lakes, 4 to 8 inches for Pinetop, 2 to 4 inches for Window Rock, 3 to 5 inches for Show Low, 1 to 3 inches for the South Rim of Grand Canyon and 1 to 3 inches for Heber.
In the Valley, skies start off clear this morning, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day.
Winds will ramp up this afternoon, with southwest gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible.
Rain chances enter the forecast this evening at around 20 percent, but most locations will likely stay dry.
Look for a high today in Phoenix of 73 with a low tonight of 49.
Winds will ease up as the cold front associated with this storm passes out of our state, and colder air will settle in on Sunday.
With sunny skies for Valentines Day Sunday in the Valley, highs will drop to around 67 degrees with a low of 44.
Another storm looks to hit Arizona between Monday and Tuesday, with more mountain snow and gusty winds.
Right now, it looks like the Valley will stay dry from that storm, with the main impacts being windy conditions Tuesday and cooler temperatures behind the storm for Wednesday.
Afternoon highs between Monday and Thursday will fluctuate from the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Morning lows will range from the 40s to 50s.
By next weekend, high pressure looks to build back into the region, sending Valley highs to the mid to upper 70s.