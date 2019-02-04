A storm system tracking into Arizona from the Pacific is bringing Valley rain and significant snow to the high country through early Wednesday.
The bulk of the rain and snow will fall Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Valley rainfall totals will range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
Snow levels will drop to 5500 feet by Tuesday evening. Flagstaff is expected to get seven to 11 inches of snow, while Prescott may see one to three inches and Show Low may get four to six inches.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Grand Canyon Country also until 8 a.m. Wednesday, and for the White Mountains until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Expect winter driving conditions that include icy, snowy roads and reduced visibility from blowing snow.
While most of the precipitation should fall as snow in the high country, rain may also lead to isolated areas of flash flooding in Yavapai County, so a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for this area until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Once this front moves out of the state, a cold air mass will settle in and drop temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.
For Phoenix today, look for cloudy skies, breezy winds and showers this afternoon and evening with a high of 63 and a low of 45. For Wednesday, a slight chance of showers in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny with a high of 56 and a low of 35. Thursday will include sunshine, a high of 58 and a low of 37. Friday will warm to a high of 67 under sunny skies. No rain is expected this weekend.