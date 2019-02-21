PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The massive winter storm sweeping across the state is everything Arizona’s Weather Authority has been forecasting all week. And Mother Nature is not finished with us.
The big story right now is up north, where heavy snow continues to come down.
[FORECAST: Rain and snow continue across Arizona]
The snowfall totals are changing hour to hour, but two feet – that’s feet, not inches – have been reported at the top of Snowbowl Mountain near Flagstaff.
Both the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety tweeted warnings to people planning to head to Flagstaff on be on Interstate 40.
PHOTOS: Arizona covered in snow, rain by massive winter storm
“If you are considering a trip to Flagstaff or across I-40 cancel it for now,” Col. Frank Milstead, director of DPS tweeted. He included photos of a rolled RV, saying “this is just the beginning.”
If you are considering a trip to Flagstaff or across I-40 cancel it for now. I have attached a couple photos and this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/y83BZZFKH1— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) February 21, 2019
ADOT tweeted a similar caveat, advising people who go ahead with their travel plans to " leave prepared for the possibility that you’ll spend extended time in winter conditions due to road closures and extreme conditions.”
AVOID TRAVEL during the winter storm. If you decide to travel, leave prepared for the possibility that you’ll spend extended time in winter conditions due to road closures and extreme conditions. #azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/AK9T5fkJ2G— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 21, 2019
ADOT said snowplows are working around the clock, but are having a rough time keeping up.
The Winter Storm Warning kicked in for the high country Wednesday night. It will remain in effect through Thursday night and into Friday. It is set to expire at 5 p.m.
“It’s likely we’ll see the storm showing signs of weakening by then,” Arizona’s Family chief meteorologist Royal Norman said early Thursday afternoon, ahead of what’s expected to be the worst of the storm.
Many school districts planned ahead, canceling classes before the storm hit.
LIST: Arizona school closures or delays due to big winter storm
The Phoenix area has seen scattered showers throughout the day, with more rain expected but this evening.
The storm is a cold one, with icy conditions reaching as far south State Route 74, which is about a 15-minute drive north of Phoenix. Hail and graupel (Remember the graupel the painted Salt River Fields white a few years?) were reported in the area shortly before 1 p.m.
This powerful winter storm has knocked out power to thousands of households around the Phoenix area. At 2 p.m. Thursday, more than 3,000 people had no electricity.
Looking ahead to this weekend when Phoenicians will flock north to play in the snow -- we know you're already planning your trip -- make sure you don't leave anything behind. We're talking about trash.
Arizona's snow play areas are there for everyone to enjoy, but visitors should respect them.
You'd be stunned -- not in a good way -- to see what's been left behind in the past. It's not pretty.
Don't be that person. Bottom line: If it goes with you, it leaves with you. It's just that simple.
READ THIS: Don't trash Arizona's snow play areas!
