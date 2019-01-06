A winter storm bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the high country will move out of Arizona by Sunday evening.
Rain showers in Metro Phoenix should wrap up by 11 a.m. with rainfall totals of up to a half inch for some neighborhoods.
Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in the mountains will end from west to east through the day, finally clearing from the White Mountains by around 5 p.m.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the Mogollon Rim, including Flagstaff, until 5 p.m. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Little Colorado River Valley of western Arizona until 8 a.m. and the rest of the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains above 5500 feet until 5 p.m. Snowfall totals around Flagstaff are expected to range from five to nine inches, with one to two inches for Prescott, seven to 11 inches for Forest Lakes and one to two inches for Show Low.
Skies will gradually clear tonight, with some sunshine returning Monday.
High pressure will bring another warm-up through Wednesday before a drier storm system brings a slim chance of showers and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday.
For Phoenix, look for showers in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies with a high of 55 Sunday and a low of 43 Sunday night.