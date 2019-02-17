A winter storm will bring significant snow to the mountains of Arizona, showers to the Valley and cold temperatures statewide tonight and Monday.
Snow showers falling into northern Arizona since this morning have become more widespread with the heaviest snow expected overnight.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all mountain communities now through Monday evening. Snow levels are expected to drop to as low as 3000 feet, with places like Flagstaff picking up 7 to 11 inches of snow, 6 to 10 inches for Show Low, 4 to 8 inches for Prescott and Sedona, 7 to 11 inches for Payson.
For the Valley, rain moving in late Sunday into early Monday. Rainfall totals should be low, likely less than a tenth of an inch for those who receive the wet weather.
Another stronger storm is expected to track into Arizona Thursday and Friday of the upcoming week. This should bring another round of substantial snow for the mountains with higher rainfall totals for the Valley that will range from a half inch to an inch.
Temperatures, can you feel the chill already, Brrrr! Afternoons will remain 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for the entire week. Overnights will dip into the 30 starting Tuesday. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Maricopa, La Paz and portions of Gila and Pinal counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.