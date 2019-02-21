PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The massive winter storm sweeping across the state is everything Arizona’s Weather Authority has been forecasting all week. And Mother Nature is not finished with us.
The big story right now is up north, where heavy snow continues to come down.
The snowfall totals are changing hour to hour, but 2 feet – that’s feet, not inches – have been reported at the top of Snowbowl Mountain near Flagstaff.
By Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed a new record for daily snowfall in Flagstaff -- 31.6 inches at Flagstaff Airport. And it's still snowing.
Flagstaff Airport is up to 31.6" of snow for the day as of 5pm! This eclipses the previous all-time daily record for Flagstaff of 31.0" (set in 1915)! We still have 7 more hrs to add to this record. The storm total including before midnight is 33.1" for this event so far. #azwx— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 22, 2019
Both the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety tweeted warnings to people planning to head to Flagstaff or be on Interstate 40.
“If you are considering a trip to Flagstaff or across I-40 cancel it for now,” Col. Frank Milstead, director of DPS tweeted. He included photos of a rolled RV, saying “this is just the beginning.”
If you are considering a trip to Flagstaff or across I-40 cancel it for now. I have attached a couple photos and this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/y83BZZFKH1— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) February 21, 2019
ADOT tweeted a similar caveat, advising people who go ahead with their travel plans to " leave prepared for the possibility that you’ll spend extended time in winter conditions due to road closures and extreme conditions.”
AVOID TRAVEL during the winter storm. If you decide to travel, leave prepared for the possibility that you’ll spend extended time in winter conditions due to road closures and extreme conditions. #azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/AK9T5fkJ2G— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 21, 2019
Drivers on I-40 in Kingman experienced just that.
Max Gorden talked to one driver who has to spend the night in a motel because he can't get home through all the snow.
ADOT said snowplows are working around the clock, but are having a rough time keeping up with the relentless snow.
On Thursday afternoon, ADOT spokesman Doug Nintzel tweeted video of a snowplow operator hard at work on I-40 in Flagstaff.
The view from inside cab of @ArizonaDOT snowplow on I-40 in #Flagstaff. pic.twitter.com/5hfl8vUeM5— Doug Nintzel (@DougNintzel) February 21, 2019
Not just Flagstaff
It's not just Flagstaff that's taking a cold beating from this storm.
With 19 inches of snow on the ground in Prescott, the mayor declared a state of emergency on Thursday. That makes the city eligible for state money to help with snow removal if it needs it.
Payson, too, is caught in the deep freeze. The little mountain town has already been buried under 2 feet of snow and the storm isn't over yet! That's about what Payson sees in an entire year.
Despite travel warnings coming from every direction, the high school 1A and 2A basketball champions in Prescott Valley are going ahead as scheduled. And parents are not happy about it.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association said it had a conference call with all of the schools involved.
"Without a consensus or a viable alternative from the call, including a recommendation for postponement, it was decided to keep the tournament as scheduled," the AIA explained in a statement to Arizona's Family.
Road closures
As of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, these were the major highway restrictions around Arizona, according to ADOT.
• I-17 northbound at State Route 179, milepost 298
• I-40 eastbound at State Route 95, with traffic detouring south on SR 95
• Both directions of State Route 87 between State Route 188 and Payson, mileposts 238-250, and between Payson and Winslow, mileposts 254-337
• Both directions State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard, mileposts 256-302, and eastbound State Route 260 east of milepost 228 near Interstate 17
• Both directions of SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff, mileposts 375-398
ADOT is actively tweeting updates and posting closure information on azdot.gov.
Winter Storm Warning
The Winter Storm Warning kicked in for the high country Wednesday night. It will remain in effect through Thursday night and into Friday. It is set to expire at 5 p.m.
“It’s likely we’ll see the storm showing signs of weakening by then,” Arizona’s Family chief meteorologist Royal Norman said early Thursday afternoon, ahead of what’s expected to be the worst of the storm.
Many school districts planned ahead, canceling classes before the storm hit.
Rain in the lower elevations
The Phoenix area has seen scattered showers throughout the day, with more rain expected throughout this evening.
The slick roads made for treacherous driving. A single-vehicle rollover crash was caught on camera on Interstate 17 north of Daisy Mountain. It happened fast.
The storm is a cold one, with icy conditions reaching as far south State Route 74, which is about a 15-minute drive north of Phoenix. Hail and graupel (Remember the graupel that painted Salt River Fields white a few years ago?) were reported in the area shortly before 1 p.m.
Graupel, by the way, is also called soft hail or snow pellets. According to The National Severe Storms Laboratory, graupel is "created when supercooled water droplets coat a snowflake."
This powerful winter storm has knocked out power to thousands of households around the Phoenix area. At 2 p.m. Thursday, more than 3,000 people had no electricity.
Spencer Blake was there as drivers crossed the flowing Moon Valley wash in North Phoenix Thursday afternoon.
Crossing a flooded wash is a dangerous endeavor; the water moves fast and it doesn't take much to sweep away a car or even a truck.
Last week, Maria Hechanova talked to the Maricopa County Flood Control District about the dangers of flowing washes.
"Don't cross flooded washes. They can take your vehicle and your life. It's just not worth it," spokesman Steve Waters said.
Weekend fun in the snow
Looking ahead to this weekend when Phoenicians will flock north to play in the snow -- we know you're already planning your trip -- make sure you don't leave anything behind. We're talking about trash.
Arizona's snow play areas are there for everyone to enjoy, but visitors should respect them.
You'd be stunned -- not in a good way -- to see what's been left behind in the past. It's not pretty.
Don't be that person. Bottom line: If it goes with you, it leaves with you. It's just that simple.
