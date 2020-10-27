A chilly start to our Tuesday, with lows in the 40's and 50's all around the valley. Today we will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 60's, that is almost 20 degrees below our average this time of year.
High pressure starts to rebuild into the region for the rest of the week, starting a warming trend. By the end of the work week we will see highs in the upper 80's.
Halloween is on Saturday and we will see temperatures in the upper 80's, by trick or treat time we will see temps in the low 80's. On an added note we will see a full moon on Halloween as well.
