Amazing, May 22nd and temperatures are in the 70's today. Our average high this time of year is 96 degrees. The system bringing us the cool weather will also bring a chance of showers overnight tonight and mountain snow.
Snow possible above 6,000 feet. Flagstaff could pick up a few inches by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 pm tonight thru 11 am tomorrow.
We do dry out and warm up as we head into the holiday weekend but temperatures will still be below normal. In fact we are staying below average for the next 7 days.
Enjoy this cool weather!