Even though it's been windy, temperatures have soared into the mid 80's on this sunny Wednesday!
As this Pacific system passes through the state, look for continued, windy conditions tonight. We've already see gusts in excess of 40 mph in the High Country and over 35 mph here in the Valley. Fire danger remains high until after nightfall. There's a chance of light showers overnight, with measurable amounts north and east of the Valley. Snow levels could dip as low as 6,000 ft. with 1-3" possible.
After a brief cool-down Thursday, look for sunny skies and warmer temperatures across the state for the weekend with highs in the 80's. Expect a cool down by mid-week with another system poised to take a shot at the Desert Southwest. Timing and direction of the low still a bit iffy, so not calling for a chance of rain for now.