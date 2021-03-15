Good Monday morning! After a chilly weekend of unsettled weather across the state, we're back to quiet conditions this morning. But that won't last long.
Another storm system moves toward Arizona today, bringing a strong cold front through our region later today. That front brings very strong winds today and into this evening, especially for the southwestern part of our state. Look for a Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory in effect from 11am until 10pm with winds up to 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected. Visibility in one quarter mile to one mile in blowing dust is anticipated.
This storm doesn't bring much moisture to the deserts of the state, with only a 30% chance of very light rain in the Valley tonight. We'll see some wind this evening in the Valley, too, with potential gusts to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures peak today in the mid 70s, but cool down behind the front to only the mid 60s tomorrow. We'll rebound back to the 80s by Thursday.
In the high country, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11pm tonight through 11am tomorrow morning for the Western Mogollon Rim including the Flagstaff area and Kaibab Plateau. Areas above 5000 feet could pick up 1-4 inches of snow, with a dusting of snow down to 3000 feet.
I'm tracking the latest on the coming cold front all morning long on Good Morning Arizona.