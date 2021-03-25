Blowing dust and a wind advisory for the Phoenix metro area and the Valley runs through 8 pm tonight. Winds gusts topping 40mph will be possible coming out of the west as a weak cold front passes through. The chance of rain is slight, better for the higher terrain. But blowing dust may be an issue after sundown. The chance for rain continues through Friday across the Valley with cooler temps, highs in the upper 60’s.
High pressure will be building in strong as low pressure moves rapidly off to the east of Arizona on Saturday. High temperatures should quickly warm into the low 80’s. That warming trend should continue on Sunday, with many areas warming into the upper 80’s.
Ninety degrees is very possible at the beginning of next week, but a trough to the north may flatten our ridge of high pressure bringing us these unseasonably warm temperatures. Meaning, we should stay in the ’80s, under a dry, mild weather pattern through next week.