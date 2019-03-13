The rain has slowed in the Valley, with just a stray shower possible today in Phoenix.
Plan on a windy day though with gusts up to 30-35 mph in the Phoenix area.
Temps will be on the cool side as well with highs only in the low 60's.
We will continue to see snow in the mountains with accumulations above 6000 feet.
The Flagstaff airport picked up 8" of snow over the past 24 hours. We could see another 1-4" today.
We will dry out for Thursday and see the wind relax.
The weekend looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid 70's in Phoenix.