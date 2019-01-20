Plan on a mostly sunny day in the valley as we step into a new work week.
Highs will top out in the mid 60's for Monday with breezy conditions in Phoenix.
Winds will kick up along northern and eastern Arizona, with west-southwest gusts up to 65 mph. A high wind warning and wind advisory are in place all day Monday for Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties.
We could see gusts up to 50+ miles per hour in the northern part of the state.
Crisp mornings for the Valley Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures overnight drop into the 30s.
By the end of the week, high pressure builds into the area again, allowing temperatures to warm to above normal levels once more.
Have a great day!