Plan on a mild morning in Phoenix with a decent day after that.
Highs today in the Valley will top out around 65 degrees later today.
For Monday and Tuesday, a low pressure system will track from the Pacific into Arizona.
Ahead of the storm, winds will intensify, especially in the mountains where southwest gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected Monday.
The storm will move quickly and only bring around a 20-30% chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday.
Right now, the window for showers in the Valley looks to open up between 11 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Valley rainfall totals will likely be around a tenth of an inch or less.
As for snow, the window of opportunity for the mountains will be Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow will start in northwest Arizona first then spread southeast.
Snow levels will start at around 5,000 feet Monday evening and then drop to about 4,000 feet Tuesday morning.
Flagstaff could pick up 2-4 inches of snow.
Places like Sedona, Prescott and Payson could get a dusting of snow.
The storm will have exited Arizona by Tuesday night and drying will take place for the remainder of the week.
Cold air will bring about the coldest afternoon of the week on Tuesday, with the coldest morning of the week on Thursday.
Valley highs will drop to the mid 60s for Monday and the upper 50s for Tuesday, then again potentially Wednesday and Thursday.
Morning lows will bottom out in mid 30s to upper 20s by Thursday.