Dry and cooler temperatures are on tap for the rest of the workweek as a dry disturbance passes Arizona by once again. It will remain breezy Wednesday and Thursday, with dangerous fire conditions up north. Tonight, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. for northwestern Arizona. Cities include Kingman, Bullhead City, and Lake Havasu City.
There will be more clouds on Thursday as temperatures cool to the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will still be a factor throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Blowing dust may be possible in the southwestern corner of the state.
Look for a return to the ’90s by the weekend as our airmass slowly warms up as high pressure builds in once again!