Happy Thursday! A breezy and warm day is on tap for the Valley with a forecast high of 93 degrees. That's a full 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Under mostly sunny skies, winds will pick up to about 10 to 20 miles per hour this afternoon.
Fire danger is high across Arizona today, with a Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon across Southeastern Arizona.
High pressure will continue to be the dominant factor in our weather pattern, where the jet stream and storm track stay north of Arizona. That weather pattern brings continued dry conditions with no rain or snow in the forecast. So far this year, our rainfall is 1.87 inches below normal.
Looking at the extended outlook, there is potential for slightly cooler weather through our state next week. Highs will have the chance to at least drop back to the 80s by midweek.
I've got your full forecast all morning long on Good Morning Arizona!