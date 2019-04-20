For Saturday night, expect partly sunny to mostly sunny skies statewide, with only isolated showers near the Utah border.
Winds coming from the southwest will kick up this afternoon, with Valley speeds at 10 to 20 mph and mountain speeds at 15 to 30 mph.
A low pressure system will move closer to Arizona on Sunday. This will drop temperatures a few more degrees for Easter Sunday and into Monday but will still remain in the upper 80s.
A weak weather system will sweep through the state Monday and Tuesday. A slight chance for showers for northern Arizona is possible. The Valley will remain dry.
Temperatures heat up again starting Tuesday, with the Valley potentially reaching 100 by next Friday.