A strong storm system is moving through the West, with an associated cold front pushing through Arizona this morning. Strong northerly winds are expected today in the Colorado River Valley, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 5pm. Windy conditions are also developing behind the cold ront in the Valley metro area. 40mph gusts have been reported already in the Valley this morning.
The front ushers in cooler air and the Valley will only warm to the upper 60s today, which is almost 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Clear skies today and tonight, which will help drop temperatures to the lowest so far this season. Most Valley communities will wake to the mid 30s to low 40s tomorrow morning before warming to the mid 70s for Halloween tomorrow. Trick or treat temps will be in the 60s.
A sunny and warmer weekend is ahead in the low 80s.
No rain is in the seven-day forecast.