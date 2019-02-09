A cold front will kick up winds, increase clouds and produce a few snow showers in the high country for Sunday.
The system will bring a chance for snow the high country Sunday. Flagstaff may see 1 to 2 inches, with up to a half inch down to 4000 feet by Monday morning.
Winds will also kick up, again on Sunday. Although strong they will remain under advisory criteria.
In the Valley, skies will be partly cloudy. No rain is expected. Temperatures will drop behind the front on Monday.
A stronger and wetter storm will impact Arizona Wednesday through Thursday. This may bring up to a half inch of rain to the Valley and snow to the high country, with snow levels down to 5500 feet.