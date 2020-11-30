Seasonably cool temperatures, increasing high clouds and breezy winds are in the forecast for Monday.
A backdoor cold front tracking through eastern Arizona will be the driving force behind easterly wind gusts of up to 40 mph today, just east of Metro Phoenix.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Maricopa, Pinal and Gila Counties, until noon today.
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected in the Valley until about 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Otherwise look for filtered sunshine throughout the day as high clouds spread in from the west.
Afternoon temperatures will run a couple of degrees above average for this time of the year, with Phoenix topping out at 73 degrees today.
In the mountains, we'll see highs ranging from the upper 40s to the low 60s.
Sunshine returns for the remainder of the week, with highs dropping just a couple of degrees each day.
The Valley will top out in the low 70s through Wednesday.
Another weather system from the north will then again drag another relatively dry cold front through Arizona Thursday and then a cut off area of low pressure may develop for the end of the week.
While precipitation chances around the state right now look to be less than 10 percent, we are expecting another round of gusty winds Wednesday through Friday, as well as cooler temperatures.
The coldest days of the week are expected to be Thursday through Saturday, with Valley highs in the upper 60s and morning lows around 40 degrees.
No substantial rain or snow is expected in Arizona for the seven day period.
We'll keep you posted if that changes.