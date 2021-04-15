Thursday marked the coolest day in April for metro Phoenix with a high of 82, which is a few degrees below the average temperature for this time of year. A low-pressure system lingering to the north of Arizona is keeping our temperatures cooler and kicking up the winds.
High clouds will also stick around our state as that weather system sticks around. With the wind and the dry conditions, there is a Red Flag Warning along the eastern borders of our state. Winds could be around 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. This is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, but fire danger is high all across the state.
Another weather system on Saturday and Sunday will give northern and eastern Arizona a chance to see some rain. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s in the Valley until early next week when they increase to the low 90s.