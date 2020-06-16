A windy day across northern Arizona with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles an hour. That’s why we had a Red Flag Warning out for much of the day because it’s so dry, the fire danger is also very high. The weather will be cooperating a bit with firefighters on our state’s wildfires as winds tomorrow and not forecast to be as strong as today. Around the Valley, it’s still going to be a fairly breezy night.
Day two of the monsoon feature even less storms than yesterday in southeast Arizona. Still, there were a few pop-up storms mainly in Cochise County. Yesterday, areas around Sierra Vista got more than 1 inch of rain, so they’re off to a fast start with Monsoon 2020.
Tomorrow around the Valley will be breezy and warm with a high around 103. We’re looking at 102 on both Thursday and Friday as the flow of the jet stream pushes some slightly cooler air into Arizona. We will start warming up for the weekend. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll be around 106. And by next Tuesday, we’ll see 109. It’s also possible we’ll get back to that 110 range by the middle of next week. The next 7 days for metro Phoenix will be dry.