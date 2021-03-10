We'll see a cooler start to the morning in Phoenix for your Thursday. Highs will be cooler today, around 68 degrees. Plan on another breezy day ahead statewide.
Temps stay in the 60s for the next several days in Arizona.
We could see some spotty rain Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday holds a better chance. We have about a 50% chance for rain in Phoenix Friday.
We will see daily snow showers in the mountains through Saturday night.
Each day will bring minimal accumulations, with totals in the 4- to 8-inch range in places like Flagstaff.
Snow levels will drop by Friday to 3,500-4,000, bringing snow showers to places like Payson.