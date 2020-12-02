We'll have a cool start to your morning in the Valley for your Wednesday. We're seeing widespread 30s and 40s in many cities.
Plan on a high temperature of around 70 degrees in Phoenix. Maybe bring a jacket heading out the door as 70s in the shade can be chilly.
Thursday will be breezy in Phoenix and windy in northern Arizona as a cold front moves through the area. This looks like a dry front so no great chances for rain in the state.
This front will also drop temps in the Phoenix area to the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
The weekend looks nice with highs returning to the the 70s in the Valley.
It looks like we will stay dry for the next five to seven days in Phoenix.
It's been a dry spell for quite a while, with more than 100 days without rain in Phoenix.