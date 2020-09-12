Wildfire smoke continues to drift into Arizona from the West, and as a result, temperatures likely won't heat up as much as our forecast models are indicating.
With all that smoke in place taking the edge off the sunshine, highs around the Valley will likely top out in the upper 90s today.
Despite the hazy conditions, air quality will not be impacted too much, as all the smoke remains in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere and not towards the ground level.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality reports our air quality will be in the moderate category this weekend.
High pressure situated near Nevada and Idaho today will gradually shift towards the Four Corners region into early next week.
As it does, the smoke is expected to thin out, but likely not much until Monday or Tuesday.
The shift in high pressure will also allow temperatures to heat up a few degrees above average next week.
A slight increase in moisture from the southeast will bring low chances for thunderstorm activity across the White Mountains of eastern Arizona today through Monday.
After that, storm chances drop off beginning Tuesday.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.
In Phoenix today, unless the smoke clears out, we'll see a high around 99 degrees with a low tonight of 76.
For Sunday, another hazy day with a high around 103 and a low of 81.
More sunshine is expected Monday with a high of 104 and a low of 81.
Highs will remain in the 104 to 106 territory for the remainder of the week.