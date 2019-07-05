The monsoon is not in place yet and is not expected to be through at least the next week, so hot and dry weather continues for the Valley.
A trough to the northwest is heading eastbound. As it does, a dry air mass from the southwest is moving into most of Arizona, suppressing monsoon moisture.
The exception to this rule is in eastern and southeastern Arizona, where southerly flow will import enough moisture to help produce isolated thunderstorms today and potentially tomorrow. The main threats are gusty winds a lightning.
Next week, afternoon highs drop a few degrees through Tuesday as the trough continues tracking eastbound.
By Wednesday, high pressure quickly strengthens over the region. This will send temperatures into very hot territory through Friday. Valley highs will be at about 110 or greater Wednesday through Friday.
Some moisture gets imported into the high country from the south towards the end of the week, bringing storms back into the forecast after a break for a couple of days.
The Valley is not expected to see rain during the next seven day period.
For Phoenix today look for sunny skies and a high of 106 with a low of 83. For Sunday, a partly sunny day with a high of 107 and a low of 76.