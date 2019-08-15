PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s Aug. 15 and we only have a month and a half left for the monsoon. And so far, it’s been pretty pathetic around the state.
In almost every statistic available, from blowing dust to lightning to rain, it’s been a summer thunderstorm season to forget about. So far, we’ve only had .27” of rain at Sky Harbor Airport. We’re more than 80% behind normal summer rainfall.
If for some strange reason we get no more rain before September 30th, it will go down as the driest monsoon on record. Here are the last ten years of monsoon rain at Phoenix:
It will probably go down as the 4th straight with below-average rainfall. So, as we look to September, we don’t have great news. The new 30-day outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center puts Arizona in a category of “equal chances.” That means we have equal chances to have more rain than average, or less. Flip a coin.
We are getting a stronger message on temperatures for September, which looks to be hotter than normal. We’re used to that, I guess.
For metro Phoenix, the monsoon does not play a major role in water supplies, but it doesn’t hurt either. We’re much more dependent on the winter snow. And that issue, more potential bad news. The latest winter outlook for January, February and March of 2020 shows, again, just “equal” chances of more or less precipitation. At this point, I’ll take average rain and snow.
