The high in the Valley Thursday was 72 degrees. Temperatures continue to soar after a morning low of 42 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport this morning. This nice weather is due to a ridge of high pressure off the coast of California. It should be with us thru Monday of next week and bring us highs in the 70s. That’s above average for this time of year.
However, changes are in the offing beginning Tuesday of next week. A Pacific storm from the northwest is taking aim at Arizona. And right now, it’s beginning to look like once it gets into the southwest, it will “cut-off” from the main jet stream and hang around a while. Just where it cuts off and how long it stays are the problems in the forecast.
Right now, we’ve got a 20% chance for showers by Tuesday night, a 30% chance on Wednesday carrying a 20% chance into Thursday morning. And that widespread is due to the uncertainty in the forecast. We think as we get closer and the models come into more agreement, we’ll be able to more confidently get the time and the amount of precipitation correct.
To give you an idea of how different our models are running. One model suggests Phoenix will get over 1 inch of rain while another forecasts 1/10th of an inch of rain for the Valley. That’s quite a difference and the reason we can’t begin to finetune the forecast any further at this point.