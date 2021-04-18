A weather system moving through Arizona will produce showers and storms across parts of the state today.
The best chances will be in the higher terrain north and east of the Valley this afternoon.
There's a slight chance that some of those showers could drift into the Valley later today, but mainly only in the form of sprinkles.
Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 for Metro Phoenix.
In the high country, highs will range from the 50s to the 60s today.
Heading into Monday, the storm system exits to the southeast and high pressure builds in from the west.
This will allow afternoon highs to rise about 10 degrees between Sunday and Wednesday, with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week.
In Metro Phoenix, we'll top out in the upper 80s Monday, 93 Tuesday and 92 Wednesday.
Winds will become breezy each afternoon, but especially Wednesday, as another trough dips across the region.
This will drop temperatures briefly once more for Thursday and Friday, before temperatures heat up again heading into the weekend.
Look for Valley highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday, then back to the 90s for the weekend.
Lows will be in the 60s.