East Valley commuters were gifted a bit of morning rain on Monday as more showers are expected in the afternoon in the Phoenix area.
Rain moved in from the South Mountain and hits parts of Ahwautkee, Chandler and Tempe.
[WATCH: Early morning rain in Chandler, Tempe]
It was a nice sprinkle, but nothing too severe came down.
We have a chance for some more rain later on today in Phoenix. There's about a 20-30% to see some storm this afternoon in the Phoenix Metro.
A weak trough to the north will help to usher in some moisture that will help to fire off some storms.
The best chance will be in the mountains and to the south of Phoenix.
Temps won't be too bad, with highs topping out around 99 degrees.
By Tuesday, things will dry out in Phoenix and temps will creep up just a hair.
Highs will climb to around 102 degrees by Wednesday.
Have a great day and hopefully you can get some rain!