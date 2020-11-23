Welcome to Thanksgiving Week 2020 and the weather looks to be almost perfect! A few dry systems will pass to the north of the Valley Monday-Tuesday and again Thursday-Friday, but the chances of any rain remain very slim. We'll mostly see breezy conditions and a few clouds to our north and east.
Temperatures will start off the week still above average, in the high-to-mid-70s. By Thanksgiving, highs will be close to 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies, breezy by the afternoon. It actually rained a bit last year on Thanksgiving. Before that, we have to go back to Thanksgiving 2008 for the last time we saw moisture at over a ¼ of an inch of rain. One of the warmest Thanksgivings in recent memory was just three years ago when we hit 87 degrees!
We will start the weekend off in the upper 60s from some colder air sweeping in behind that second dry system, but we should jump back up into the 70s by Sunday under sunny skies!