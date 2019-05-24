A low pressure system headed for Arizona could very well bring the coolest temperatures ever recorded for Memorial Day in Phoenix.
Winds will increase late Sunday morning in the Valley, and they're not expected to ease up until tomorrow evening. Southerly wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph are possible between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday. In the high country, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for southwest wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. In southeast Arizona, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is also in effect.
While the Valley will stay dry with sunshine, the mountains will see rain and snow showers this evening and Monday. Snow levels may dip to about 6000 ft. Monday, with about an inch of snow possible for places like Flagstaff.
Afternoon highs will be cooler today than yesterday, by about 10 degrees. For Monday, highs will be about 20 degrees below average.
A warm-up begins Tuesday, with very warm temperatures back in the Valley by the middle of the week.
In Phoenix, look for sunny skies and breezy winds today with a high of 85 and a low of 63. The normal high for this time of year is 98. Memorial Day Monday will be sunny, breezy and cool, with a high of 78. The coolest high temperature ever recorded is 79 degrees, and that happened back in 1988. For Tuesday, another sunny day with a high of 86. Highs return to the mid and upper 90s Wednesday through the remainder of next week.