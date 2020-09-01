Look for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Valley today. Strong winds and heavy rain are the biggest threats with any storms that do develop. Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to a forecast high of 101 degrees.
To the east of Phoenix, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Woodbury Fire Scar area northeast of Apache Junction. (The warning does not include Apache Junction.) An early morning storm dropped about an in of rain in about 30 minutes. Mudslides are possible on State Route 88, and Tortilla and Barranca creeks could see some flow. That warning is expected to expire at 8:30 a.m.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the storm northeast of Apache Junction. The storm dropped over 1" of rain in 30 mins over the western edge of the Woodbury Burn Scar. Flow in Tortilla creek and Barranca creek are likely, which may impact SR-88. #azwx https://t.co/VAf5W8lNpJ— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2020
After today, drier air takes over and storm chances diminish for the Valley. As strong high pressure parks itself over our region, temperatures quickly climb for the upcoming holiday weekend with an Excessive Heat Warning issued Friday through Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in record territory for this time of year near 110-111 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 80s.