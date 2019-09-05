We are going to see another hot day for your Thursday in Phoenix!
While it won't be as bad a Wednesday when we hit 112, we will see temps around 108 degrees.
It looks like it will be a down day for storms in the Valley for today.
Plan on storms north of the Valley and in western Arizona.
Temps will hold steady through Saturday, with highs hovering around 108 degrees.
A fall-like system will roll in for Sunday and next week.
This will bring increased storm chances and cooler weather.
Next week temps will into the mid and upper 90's!
Have a great day!